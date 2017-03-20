Local rally held for fear of Airbnb rejection by Miami government

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Protesters have gathered at Miami City Hall, Monday morning, to demand an answer as to why the popular hospitality service Airbnb and their hosts are not prioritized over the Miami hotel industry.

The local rally was held just after 10 a.m. and those hosts that attended sought an answer from Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado, Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser Pedro Garcia.

According to reports, Regalado and Levine have sought to reject Airbnb in their cities, citing that the service disrupts residential living.

This pushback comes after Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is reportedly close to endorsing an agreement with Airbnb to sanction the service, allowing renters to pay lodging taxes to the county.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.