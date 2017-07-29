MIAMI (WSVN) - Future journalists got some on-air experience this weekend, thanks in part to a member of 7’s family.

Twenty high school students from Miami-Dade and Broward counties attended the Peace Sullivan/James Ansin High School Workshop in Journalism and New Media in Miami.

On Saturday, participants got to hear from people in the business, like 7News reporter Ann Keil.

Kudos to James Ansin for making an exceptional high school journalism program possible! more info: https://t.co/Bxi3RvSqwi@wsvn @UMSoC pic.twitter.com/8QDMOJ9U9E — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) July 29, 2017

For the past two weeks, the students have also been learning to produce pieces for a multimedia magazine called Montage.

