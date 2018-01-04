Local farmers work to protect crops as temperatures continue to drop

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - While South Floridians enjoy the colder weather, local farmers are doing all they can to ensure their crops are protected through the drop in temperatures.

It was an early morning for farmers like Wesley Money of Alger Farms. He said that after Thursday’s drop in temperatures, he is in good shape. But now he has to make sure he will be OK for Friday.

“Everything has been watered but it was only 44 degrees, so we shouldn’t have any problems on the corn,” Money said.

Friday may prove to be a tougher challenge as the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward County from midnight to 9 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to be between 33 to 36 degrees, posing a danger to sensitive crops.

Other farmers, like John Arnold of Showcase Fruits in Central Florida, are also working to protect their crops, months after hurricane Irma left an impact.

“There’s an increased demand globally, we’ve got a decrease in supply because of hurricanes,” Arnold said.

However, back here in South Florida, Money said he will work on taking on the cold one day at a time.

“Tonight, same thing. We’re just running all the pivots on the farm, running all our water trucks. Cover all the ground that we can cover before tomorrow morning,” Money said.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.