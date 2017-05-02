WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A South Florida animal rescue group with a large online following is settling with the state following an investigation into its alleged misuse of donations.

In December, state investigators questioned how donations to 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida were spent. Investigators said it appeared more than $98,000 from the rescue’s bank account was used for “personal expenses.”

The rescue, which was the subject of a 7News investigation, has now agreed to a $5,000 fine. They’ll have to keep receipts for all purchases and hire an independent accountant to review the rescue’s records back to 2012.

Employees also won’t be allowed to make personal purchases using the rescue’s money.

The rescue said it is pleased to resolve the issues with the state and move on with their mission to save animals.

