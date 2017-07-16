LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Lauderhill was left without a place to call home after, officials said, their house burst into flames, Sunday morning.

According to Lauderhill Fire Rescue, the fire broke out at the family’s home near Sunrise Boulevard and U.S. 441, destroying the back of the home before firefighters managed to put it out.

A friend of the family said no one was hurt, but just about everything inside was destroyed.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

