King Mango Strut parade celebrates 36th year in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The 36th annual King Mango Strut parade took place on Sunday in Miami.

The parade — which is known as the “weirdest parade in the universe” — includes floats that mock the year’s top local and national stories.

“I think this year’s parade was great,” said emcee Nathan Kurlud. “Brought out a lot of spirit, and I think this year more than any year in the past, we needed to smile. I think we gave the crowd a lot of smiles.”

Kurlud added, “The parody of whatever’s going on politically is just always wonderful and over the top.”

The parade takes place on the last Sunday of every year.

