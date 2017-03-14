Kindergartners learn about health at teddy bear clinic near Tampa

NEAR TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) – A clinic near Tampa is helping kids understand the importance of going to the doctor with a teddy bear clinic.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, near Tampa, held a teddy bear clinic where kids could learn about trips to the doctor’s office, hospitals, their bodies and healthy lifestyle.

Over 150 kindergartners were given teddy bears to be used as their patients. They learned how to check vital signs, X-rays and CT scans.

In addition, the kids learned about nutrition, fitness and weight management so they can lead a healthy life.

The bear clinic event was held in recognition of Child Life Month.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.