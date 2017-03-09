Kids take golf cart for joyride at Everglades High

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras at Everglades High School captured eight to nine children taking out a golf cart for a joyride, more than a week ago.

Police said the children broke into the school about a week and a half ago. They recklessly rode around and crashed into a wall, causing extensive damage to the cart.

At one point, one of the young riders can be seen falling off the back of the cart.

Officers are searching for the group.

