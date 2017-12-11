Kids from children’s hospital get helicopter tour of South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida children hopped on board a helicopter for a special tour, and it was all thanks to local businesses.

“Five, four, three … ” was the countdown heard before a few lucky children took flight. The Nam Knights Motorcycle Club took children from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and gave them a tour in a helicopter.

“It’s my first time going in a helicopter ride,” said one of the children and patient Isabella Posada.

Families ventured to Markham Park, Sunday morning, and watched their kids take flight. “My son was diagnosed about a year and a half ago with a very rare genetic disease called Hunter’s Syndrome,” said father Mario Estevez. “So we come every year so he could enjoy the helicopter ride.”

Helicopter owners and local businesses helped kids get out of the hospital and have a fun day out with their families.

“This event is so much fun for so many kids and it’s really doing something great for the community and to be a part of that it’s priceless,” said a mother. “For Sebastian. he has a weekly regiment of infusions for medication to keep healthy and keep him alive. To be able to come out and enjoy an event like this really is priceless.”

For the children, it’s more than just a helicopter ride: it’s a chance for these kids to get a unique view of the world.

