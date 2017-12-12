K-9 found dead after escaping kennel at Florida deputy’s home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s office K-9 has been found dead two days after going missing from his kennel at a deputy’s house.

The police dog, named Edo, was found dead Monday morning about a half-mile away from the Charlotte County deputy’s North Port home. Fox 13 reports that a necropsy conducted by Sarasota County Animal Services showed Edo likely was hit by a car. http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/missing-k9-found-dead-near-home

The deputy told officials he latched the German shepherd in his kennel Saturday evening but noticed Edo was missing about 45 minutes later. The kennel was still closed.

The deputy said someone else must have opened the door because he didn’t think the dog could open it or escape any other way.

“He’s understandably devastated,” said Charlotte County Sheriff’s spokesperson Katie Heck about Edo’s handler. The dog was trained in both patrol and drug detection, and had been the deputy’s constant companion for two years.

Edo served the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for two years. Heck says the dog cost about $7,000 and was valued at around $25,000 when including the costs of training.

