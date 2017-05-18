Police: 13-year-old girl goes missing in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A search has begun for a juvenile that has gone missing in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 13-year-old Tkai Francis went missing, Thursday, and was last seen at 18700 NW 32 Ave. Francis is a black female who weighs about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The 13-year-old stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a white polo shirt and pink jacket. Her hair was in a ponytail, as well.

If you have any information on this missing juvenile, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

