Jose Fernandez’s mother visits crash site on son’s 25th birthday

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez’s death in 2016 remains a tragic story and, on his 25th birthday, Fernandez’s mother decided to visit the crash site.

7News’ Alex de Armas tweeted images of Maritza Fernandez visiting the Miami Beach jetty, Monday, where the fatal boat collision occurred. She was seen wearing a hat with Fernandez’s number “16” while tossing flowers into the ocean.

Today would have been Jose Fernandez's 25th birthday. His mom visited the Miami Beach jetty, tossing flowers into the ocean. #jdf16 @wsvn pic.twitter.com/lZdZik3RiM — Alex de Armas (@alexdearmaswsvn) July 31, 2017

Written on one of the rocks along the jetty was, “Mama, Abuela, Happy Birthday Delfy.” Delfy is short for Delfin, which was Fernandez’s middle name.

Maritza also placed candles along the jetty, right next to the message for her late son.

