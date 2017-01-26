Joe DiMaggio hosts annual ‘Tour De Broward’, raises money for children’s hospital

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A local children’s hospital hopes to raise money during their annual Tour De Broward.

Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital is hosting the tour, which is in its eighth year, on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Miramar Regional Park.

The tour consists of 50 and 100K bicycle rides, a 5K times run, 3K walk and fun for children 13 years old or younger.

According to the Joe DiMaggio website, the Tour De Broward has raised more than $2.5 million in its previous seven years.

For more information on registering and supporting participants, follow this link: http://support.mhsfoundation.org/site/TR?fr_id=1040&pg=entry

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.