Iranian cruise passenger detained at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — An Iranian man took to social media after, he said, he was detained for hours after disembarking from a cruise at Port Everglades because of President Trump’s executive order banning travel for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Maysam Sodagari said his relaxing cruise went off course after he returned to South Florida from a cruise to the Bahamas, Sunday. “In one night, my status changed from like a legal person to kind of illegal,” he said.

Sodagari said he fled Iran because of his sexual orientation and has been living in the United States with a green card. “I was legally able to go on vacation,” he said.

But during his cruise, he heard about Trump’s travel ban, which bars citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States. It also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

“I got very nervous,” said Sodagari. “First I thought, ‘Oh, maybe it won’t happen to me, maybe I’m different.'”

But Sodagari was stopped as he got off the cruise ship. That’s when he went on Facebook Live to tell his story.

“I was thinking that [through] social media I can reach out to my friends, and then they can find resources for me,” he said,

Sodagari documented the moments where the outcome of his detainment were uncertain. “I have been asked to go to a room and wait. He said it may take a while,” he said in the video.

Meanwhile, friends and advocates got to work outside the port, contacting attorneys and the American Civil Liberties Union.

Miami-based attorney Khurrum Wahid got to work on Sodagari’s behalf. “We are part of a large group of lawyers around South Florida who are at the ready anytime that there is world that somebody is being detained under this new executive order, and we’re here to make sure his rights are upheld,” he said.

After about three hours, Sodagari allowed to leave. 7News cameras captured The Iranian citizen hugging his friends.

Despite the happy reunion, for Sodagari and his friends, the fear still present. It’s very scary, because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Eric Hammonds, a friend of Sodagari.

