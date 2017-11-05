Intercontinental Miami hosts annual Make-A-Wish Ball

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Intercontinental Miami hosted a night of dinner and dancing at the 23rd annual Make-A-Wish Ball, Saturday.

The event grants wishes to children diagnosed with life-threatening medical conditions.

This year’s theme was “mystical music box,” inspired by majestic animals and fantasy.

Actress and filmmaker Gabrielle Anwar was proud to return as emcee.

“Giving children joy is a wonderful vocation, but when they’re ill and they’ve suffered so much, it’s just something they actually deserve to feel is a release — a relief of pressure and tension and their health,” said Anwar.

“It could be hundreds of wishes that can be possible at the end of this night,” said Richard Kelly, COO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. “And more than that, it’s a community coming together to help kids that are less fortunate, that maybe can’t come to an event like this or can’t experience something, that they can get wishes too.”

Lenny Kravitz, Snoop Dogg and “The Voice” winner Alisan Porter performed at the big event.

Throughout the years, the ball has raised more than $21 million.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.