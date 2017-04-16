Infant’s death in SW Miami-Dade triggers police investigation

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The death of a baby girl in a Southwest Miami-Dade home has sparked a police investigation, Sunday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the infant died along Southwest 268th Street and 129th Avenue.

7News cameras captured relatives crying outside the home after officers taped off the scene.

The child’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine how she died.

