Iglesias, Nadal host South Beach opening of Spanish restaurant

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An acclaimed Spanish restaurant had its grand opening in South Florida, Monday night.

Spanish superstar Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Rafael Nadal hosted the opening of TATEL Miami at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, along Collins Avenue, near Lincoln Road.

Backed up by Enrique Iglesias, Rafael Nadal & Pau Gasol, #TatelMiami is all set to open today! Located at the Ritz Carlton in South Beach. 🍽 pic.twitter.com/PdJqPmaMnA — EnriqueIglesiasINDIA (@EiTeamIndia) March 20, 2017

This is just the second location for TATEL, and the first in the U.S.

People got to take pictures with Iglesias and Nadal, as well as try menu items for the first time. The restaurant serves a mix of traditional Spanish cuisine with modern variations on classic dishes.

