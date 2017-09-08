Hurricane Irma forces Disney, Universal, SeaWorld closings

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Irma sets its sights on Florida, the state’s theme parks say they are closing ahead of the storm.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and Sea World are among the major attractions shuttering their doors for the hurricane.

Here are the latest closures from the theme parks:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom parks will close at 7 p.m. Saturday, while Magic Kingdom and Epcot will shut down 2 hours later at 9 p.m. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach water parks will lock their gates at 5 p.m. Officials said they anticipate the parks will remain closed through Monday.

Disney also announced Magic Kingdom’s “Happily Ever After” fireworks display and Animal Kingdom’s “River of Light” nighttime finales would also be cancelled.

Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay will close at 7 p.m. Saturday. The theme park says they anticipate re-opening on Tuesday for normal operating hours.

SeaWorld Orlando says the park will close by 5 p.m. Saturday, and remain closed through Monday. SeaWorld’s Aquatica water park will be closed Saturday through Monday, while the park’s day resort Discovery Cove will be closed Sunday and Monday.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and its Adventure Island water park will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Legoland Florida and its water park in Winter Haven will be closed Saturday through Monday.

All of the parks say they will allow guests impacted by the closures to reschedule or receive full refunds without any cancellation fees.

