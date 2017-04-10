EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — Some South Florida snake hunters showed off their colossal catch in the Florida Everglades, Monday: a 15-foot Burmese python.

It took four men to carry the large, 100-pound reptile. They found it near Big Cypress National Park.

The snake capture took place at around noon. It is part of South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program that aims to stop the invasive species from destroying the Everglades.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.