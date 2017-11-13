CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is now at a loss after a man stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from their Coral Gables store.

The couple, who owns Rivieria Jewelers, had just opened their store when the thief walked in, at around 10 a.m., Monday.

Store owner Estelle Maury said she recognized the thief as a customer who came to the store a week earlier under the guise of buying a ring for his wife.

Maury’s husband believed he was helping the man complete the purchase when the thief pulled a gun on him.

“After he come back today, my husband feel confident to open the door, so he arrived, he said, ‘Oh, you come for buying the ring? No problem. We need to show you the ring,’ and after he turned [around], he takes the gun and he said, ‘OK, now go to the safe and put everything in my plastic bag.'”

After the thief took everything he could find, he made his getaway.

Maury said one of the rings alone cost $500,000.

The couple is relieved that Maury’s husband was not injured in the ordeal. According to Maury, her husband was forced into a closet with his hands behind his back. Eventually he got out and was able to contact police.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

