How to celebrate National Pizza and Bagel Day in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - While millions of people around the world are anxiously waiting for Valentine’s Day, a smaller, yet far more awesome, group of people are preparing to celebrate the only holiday in February that (we think) matters — National Pizza and Bagel Day.

If you were not aware, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Pie Day in the United States. Coincidentally, Feb. 9 is also National Bagels and Lox Day.

In honor of the special day, local pizzerias and restaurant chains in South Florida are offering deals to those looking to save some “dough” on a bite of dough.

To see a list of restaurants offering pizza specials, click here. If you’re looking for bagel coupons, click here.

In addition to these delicious deals, we compiled a list of restaurants in Miami, in no particular order, where you can celebrate both holidays accordingly.

Enjoy!

Pizza:

Harry’s Pizzeria – Coconut Grove, Buena Vista, Design District

Mister O1 – Brickell

Crust – Lummus Park

The Big Cheese – S.W. Miami

Andiamo – Little Haiti, MiMo District

Pieology Pizzeria – Flagler St.

Stanzione 87 – Brickell

Ironside Pizza – Little River

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza – S.W. Miami

Original Big Tomato – Pinecrest

Farfalle – S.E. Miami

Two Brothers Pizzeria & Restaurant – S.W. Miami

Casola’s Pizzeria & Sub Shop – Silver Bluff

Bagels:

Bagels & Company – Biscayne Blvd.

Roasters’ n Toasters – S. Dixie Hwy

House of Bagels & Bialys – S. Dixie Hwy

MIAM Café – Wynwood

Toasted Bagelry & Deli – S.W. Miami

Coral Bagels – Silver Bluff

Original Lots of Lox – S. Dixie Hwy

Outrageous Bagel Company – Kendall

Bagel Emporium & Grille – Coral Gables

The Daily Creative Food – Edgewater, Omni

Joanna’s Marketplace – Pinecrest

