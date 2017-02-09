How to celebrate National Pizza and Bagel Day in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - While millions of people around the world are anxiously waiting for Valentine’s Day, a smaller, yet far more awesome, group of people are preparing to celebrate the only holiday in February that (we think) matters — National Pizza and Bagel Day.
If you were not aware, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Pie Day in the United States. Coincidentally, Feb. 9 is also National Bagels and Lox Day.
In honor of the special day, local pizzerias and restaurant chains in South Florida are offering deals to those looking to save some “dough” on a bite of dough.
To see a list of restaurants offering pizza specials, click here. If you’re looking for bagel coupons, click here.
In addition to these delicious deals, we compiled a list of restaurants in Miami, in no particular order, where you can celebrate both holidays accordingly.
Enjoy!
Pizza:
- Harry’s Pizzeria – Coconut Grove, Buena Vista, Design District
- Mister O1 – Brickell
- Crust – Lummus Park
- The Big Cheese – S.W. Miami
- Andiamo – Little Haiti, MiMo District
- Pieology Pizzeria – Flagler St.
- Stanzione 87 – Brickell
- Ironside Pizza – Little River
- Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza – S.W. Miami
- Original Big Tomato – Pinecrest
- Farfalle – S.E. Miami
- Two Brothers Pizzeria & Restaurant – S.W. Miami
- Casola’s Pizzeria & Sub Shop – Silver Bluff
Bagels:
- Bagels & Company – Biscayne Blvd.
- Roasters’ n Toasters – S. Dixie Hwy
- House of Bagels & Bialys – S. Dixie Hwy
- MIAM Café – Wynwood
- Toasted Bagelry & Deli – S.W. Miami
- Coral Bagels – Silver Bluff
- Original Lots of Lox – S. Dixie Hwy
- Outrageous Bagel Company – Kendall
- Bagel Emporium & Grille – Coral Gables
- The Daily Creative Food – Edgewater, Omni
- Joanna’s Marketplace – Pinecrest
