House fire burns through roof, garage in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled an overnight Cooper City house.

The fire engulfed the home, crews said, which was near Southwest 57th street and 117th Avenue.

The fire eventually burned through the roof over the garage.

The Broward Sherrif’s Office Fire Rescue was able to save a cat and said nine people have been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.