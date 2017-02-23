Homicide investigation underway after NE Miami-Dade shooting

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A homicide investigation is underway after, police said, gun fire broke out overnight in Northeast Miami-Dade, leaving at least one person dead.

According to Miami-Dade Police, just before 10 p.m., Wednesday, they received several 911 calls of shots fired at a wearhouse located along Northeast Second Avenue and 185th Street.

Family members from two different people pulled up to the scene, hours after the shooting, saying they had not heard from their loved ones. One family said the warehouse is a working business during the day, but turns into an after-hours club on some nights of the week.

At least one person was killed. However, it is unclear how many people were shot.

Several blocks near the warehouse have been blocked off as the investigation is ongoing.

One business owner was shocked when pulling up to work Thursday morning. “I mean it’s scary,” said Andrew Gold. “I mean, I had an incident years ago, off of 62nd street, where we took bullets to the business. Then I moved the business because of that.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

