Homestead schools on lockdown as police search for escaped inmate

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for an inmate who escaped state custody in Florida City, prompting three schools in Homestead to be placed on lockdown, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Homestead Police, 40-year-old Marv Hubbard escaped from the Dade Correctional Institution, just after 1 p.m. Officers are searching for the escapee in the area of Southwest 312th Street and 147th Avenue.

7Skyforce HD showed officers concentrating canvassing efforts on a warehouse, located about a mile south of Southwest 312th Street, while a police helicopter hovered overhead.

The search triggered lockdowns at The Charter School At Waterstone, located at 855 Waterstone Way, as well as Keys Gate Charter School, located at 2000 S.E. 28th Ave., and Keys Gate Charter High School, located at 2325 S.E. 28th Ave.

Investigators said Hubbard stands 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 177 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He is serving a 20-year sentence for burglary.

Police have blocked some roadways in their search radius. They are urging drivers to avoid the area.

If you have any information on Hubbard’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

