Homeowner interrupts attempted burglary in Weston

WESTON, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are searching for a man who, they said, broke into a home in Weston before he was interrupted by the homeowner.

The home invader used a crowbar to break through the front door of the house, located on Salerno Circle near Glades Parkway, Tuesday.

He then wandered around inside.

The homeowner arrived home with her baby as the crime was happening. She wasn’t hurt.

The man left empty-handed in a red four-door vehicle.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.