Hialeah purse snatcher caught on surveillance, arrested

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected robber is now behind bars after allegedly snatching a woman’s purse in Hialeah.

The suspected robber, identified as 56-year-old Juan Quinonoes, stole a woman’s purse and then tried to use the victim’s credit card at a gas station.

He was with an accomplice at the gas station. They were both caught on surveillance video, which helped officials solve this case.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.