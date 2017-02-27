Hialeah High School placed on lockdown

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hialeah high school has reportedly been placed on lockdown, Monday.

According to Hialeah Police, Hialeah High School, located at 251 E. 47th St., was placed on lockdown, just before noon, due to someone calling and threatening to shoot people.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the high school and students were seen walking on and around the campus. However, school board officials have not officially lifted the lockdown.

