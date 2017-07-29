SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Inclement weather made for a leaky situation at a South Florida doctor’s office after, officials said, heavy rain caused part of the ceiling to collapse, Friday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the therapist office near Southwest 87th Avenue and 90th Street, just after 8:15 p.m.

Officials said the ceiling caved in as the rain started to pour. 7News cameras captured the gaping hole in the ceiling and broken tiles on the floor.

Dr. Norys Fernandez, a psychotherapist who was inside at the time of the collapse, said she alerted her colleague, neuropsychiatrist Katherine Genther.

“I had seen my last patient today, and … I was working on paperwork, and all of a sudden the rain started, and then the roof collapsed and everything got flooded,” said Fernandez.

“I got a phone call from my co-worker, my colleague, letting me know that her office roof had collapsed and total devastation,” said Genther, “so we rushed over here, and my entire office has been destroyed by the rain.”

The office building was having work done on the roof this week.

