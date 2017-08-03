Precautionary heat advisory issued for parts of South Florida

(WSVN) - Officials have issued a precautionary heat advisory for parts of South Florida, Thursday.

The advisory has been issued from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Affected areas include parts of Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to feel like they are in the 100s, with heat index values expected to be around 110 degrees.

Heat Advisory starts at 10am & run through 7pm. Stay hydrated! pic.twitter.com/AWfb1yYEyY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 3, 2017

Increased levels of heat can lead to dehydration and heat exhaustion, so officials recommend that residents stay hydrated and avoid being outside as much as possible.

Officials also want to remind residents not to leave children and pets alone in cars for any period of time.

For more information on how to stay cool during the heat advisory, click here.

