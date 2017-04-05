Group of people commit serial burglaries in Miramar housing community

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar community is on high alert after a group of people burglarized several houses in a local neighborhood.

Residents of the Isles at Sunset Lakes community are now on edge. “For us, it’s really scary because we think in the day, it’s the most secure time of the day,” said Gunnar Rohrscheib.

Surveillance cameras on one home were able to capture the group of thieves roaming in the area. The group is seen climbing the fence into the backyard of one of the homes. The subjects all have their faces covered, and all appear to be wearing hooded sweatshirts.

“Of course it’s an invasion of privacy of the intimacy of your own home,” said Mariana Rohrscheib. “It’s scary knowing that they’re still out there and that maybe they can return and get the things that they didn’t get.”

Police believe the same group is behind a few incidents in the last few weeks.

Gunnar recently returned from a vacation to find his back window smashed, his family jewelry stolen.

“Run upstairs to see what happened,” Gunnar described, “and to find out that everything was a mess inside and all the jewelry was taken.”

One video shows the subjects fleeing from a house. Investigators believe someone was home at the time.

Police believe the subjects gained access to the community by climbing a privacy wall. Once inside, they gained access to the victims’ homes through their backyards.

Surveillance did capture some images of the subjects’ faces. Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the subjects and turn them in. “We feel more insecure right now,” Gunnar said. “We have to live in another way, trying to be more secure.”

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

