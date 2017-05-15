Grass fire in South Miami-Dade reaches 1000 acres

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grass fire in South Miami-Dade has burned 1000 acres and is currently 40 percent contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire ignited early Monday morning, at around 10 a.m., in the area of Southwest 344th Street and 101st Avenue and has been burning in various small areas.

Forestry officials have sent bombardier trucks to put out some of the fires. The Florida Forest Service says it is not affecting any structures or traffic.

According to the Commissioner of Agriculture, there has been 127 active wildfires in the State of Florida, today alone.

