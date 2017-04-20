Gov. Scott honors 3 Cuban-Americans

MIAMI (WSVN) - Governor Rick Scott presented three Cuban-Americans with the Governor’s Freedom Award, Thursday, for their fight for freedom and democracy in Cuba.

The ceremony took place at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora.

“We receive this award on behalf of my friends who were political prisoners and those who remain in prison,” Angel de Fana said.

Scott also told the crowd that he will not do business with Cuba until its people are given freedom and democracy.

“It was wonderful to give three freedom awards to individuals. You can imagine how they lived their life,” said Scott. “It’s hard to believe that many miles right here from Miami.”

