Gov. Scott declares state of emergency for part of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency within Florida, Monday, in response to Tropical Storm Emily.

According to a spokesperson, Scott declared the state of emergency in 31 counties, including Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe, as Tropical Storm Emily moves along the west coast and toward the east.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory update, Tropical Storm Emily has winds at 45 miles per hour, located at 27.6 degrees north, 82.8 degrees west. The storm is continuing to move east at nine miles per hour. Emily is 35 miles southwest of Tampa.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the following:

Pinellas

Hillsborough

Manatee

Sarasota

Charlotte

Lee

“While this storm developed quickly overnight and will swiftly move across our state, storms can always develop rapidly, and that is why is it so important to be prepared at the start of hurricane season,” said Scott in the news release.

The spokesperson went on to add that no evacuation orders are in effect.

For more information on preparing for storms, visit FLGetAPlan.com.

