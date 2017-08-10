Good Samaritan helps college students targeted in robbery, carjacking

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A walk took a terrifying turn for a group of college girls in North Miami Beach after, they said, they were robbed and carjacked at gunpoint, but a good Samaritan came to their aid.

The four students, all in their late teens and early 20s, were walking along a canal near their apartments, near Northeast 14th Avenue and 171st Street, Wednesday. At around 10 p.m., they said, a car pulled up next to them.

“They get out of the car with a gun, and we all kind of freak out because we didn’t expect that at all,” said one of the victims, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera.

The victim said she feared for her life. “When they pulled out the gun, they [said],’ This is not a game,’ and start taking our stuff,” she said. “I completely froze. I didn’t know what to think. I thought I was going to die.”

As a result of the incident, the victim said, she no longer feels safe. “I used to feel really safe and really comfortable in the neighborhood but not really anymore,” she said.

The victim said the assailants grabbed a set of keys and stole their car.

The student said she and her friends walked from the canal and into the street. They then attempted to flag down any good Samaritan.

A man who identified himself as David said he spotted the girls and stopped his car. “I told them, ‘Get in the car, get in the car,’ and they pointed down the street,” he said. “[They said], ‘The car’s parked right there. They’re getting in the car,’ so we started following them.”

However, they were unable to catch the subjects.

Cellphone video captured police officers scouring the area shortly after.

The victim, who spoke with 7News, took the opportunity to thank David for helping them. “You going the extra mile and going after them, it showed that people are really good,” she said. “It’s not [just] robbers out there that are going to rob you at gunpoint. There’s good people who will help you.”

In a tweet posted Thursday morning, North Miami Beach Police said they recovered the stolen vehicle and are currently interviewing persons of interest. They will not be releasing any further details about the ongoing investigation.

David said he is concerned for his loved ones’ safety in the aftermath of Wednesday’s robbery. “My daughter goes for walks right where the robbery happened,” he said. “My wife or the nanny or myself, I definitely don’t feel safe.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.