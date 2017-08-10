OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of thieves who, they said, stole thousands of dollars in equipment from a South Florida business.

Surveillance video captured the duo as they took more than $35,000 worth of equipment from Steel Contractors, located near East Prospect Road and Dixie Highway in Oakland Park, July 30.

Investigators said the perpetrators stole eight generators and three welding machines.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.