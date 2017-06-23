Fort Lauderdale firehouse dog takes a break during ‘dog days of summer’

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A local firehouse dog is taking the phrase “the dog days of summer” quite literally!

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue tweeted out a picture of “Rit the firedog” taking a break in the shade Friday afternoon.

Rit and an unidentified firefighter are shown in the midst of a quick nap on the cool concrete, grabbing a few zzz’s between calls.

Stay cool out there and keep up the good work!

