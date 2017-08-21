Fort Lauderdale 7-Eleven thief gets away with case of beer

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a beer bandit who got away with a case at a 7-Eleven.

Surveillance video captured the man as he swiped a case of Modelo beer from the 7-Eleven along Davie Boulevard, Wednesday afternoon.

The clerk tried to stop him, but that’s when the robber pulled out a gun and pointed it at the employee.

That armed thief managed to flee the scene.

If you recognize the robber, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

