Former Realtor accused of continuing real estate scam while out on bond

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have once again arrested a man accused of taking thousands of dollars in deposits from clients for rental homes and not following through.

Mohamed Donald was arrested in February and again in April on charges stemming from his real estate deals. He was released from jail both times.

Last month, 7News reported the story of new clients who accused Donald of continuing his real estate practices while he was out on bond.

The Broward State Attorney requested that his bond be revoked, but Donald did not show up to his Nov. 28 hearing.

Donald will now await trial behind bars.

