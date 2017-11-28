Bond revoked for former realtor accused of stealing thousands from clients

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has revoked the bond for a man accused of stealing thousands from his real estate clients.

Mohamed Donald has been accused of hosting various real estate scams and stealing money from multiple clients.

Donald was supposed to make a court appearance Tuesday morning to determine if his bond was going to be revoked. However, he did not show up.

As a result, a judge revoked his bond and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Stacie Roy is one of Donald’s accusers, and she came to the Broward County courthouse to witness his hearing. After the hearing, she offered some words of advice.

“Make sure you sign papers at a realtor’s office,” said victim Stacie Roy. “Make sure they show you a valid license. This is a hard lesson that was learned. You work hard for your money, you hand it over, you think you’re doing the right thing.”

The State Attorney’s Office said an officer will likely pick Donald up.

