Former Miami Dolphins player arrested

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A former Miami Dolphins player is behind bars.

Louis Delmas was arrested during a traffic stop, Tuesday morning, in Palmetto Bay.

Police said Delmas was in the passenger seat when they pulled over the car, but as officers tried speaking to the driver, Delmas started yelling at the officer and refused to stop.

He was arrested and charged with resisting arrest.

The driver of the vehicle was also arrested on a DUI charge.

Delmas played six seasons with the Detroit Lions before playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2014. He hasn’t played for the NFL since.

