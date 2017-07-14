Florida’s Tax-Free Weekend kicks off in August

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida’s Tax-Free Weekend has been announced, and it is set to give parents a slight sigh of relief before back-to-school season, at the beginning of August.

According to a Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson, Tax-Free Weekend begins Aug. 4, a Friday, and will end Sunday, Aug. 6. Shoppers won’t have to deal with taxes on items listed on the tax-exempt list, including computers and computer accessories.

The official list includes these items:

Clothing, footwear, certain accessories selling for $60 or less per item

Certain school supplies selling for $15 or less per item

Personal computers, certain computer-related accessories, selling for $750 or less per item, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

Some of the eligible school supply items for the Tax-Free Weekend also include binders, calculators, transparent tape, colored pencils and crayons.

Those items that are not exempt from sales taxes include staplers and staples, among others.

For a complete list of what is and is not included during Florida’s Tax-Free Weekend, click here.

