High-tech incubator opens new home on Space Coast

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — One of Florida’s largest, nonprofit, high-tech incubators has a new home.

Groundswell’s new $1 million home in a former indoor skate park opened Friday on Florida’s Space Coast.

Hundreds of visitors checked out the industrial floor plan at the Melbourne, Florida office with shared work spaces and conference rooms.

Florida Today reports that Groundswell started off in 2015 as a virtual organization, holding meetings in coffee shops and borrowed offices.

The incubator has funded nine early-stage companies in the past year.

Groundswell’s new 12,000-square-foot building has 15 rental offices, a lounge area and a cafe. Some of the offices are in retrofitted shipping containers.

Venture capitalist Bud Duffebach says there is tremendous talent on the Space Coast, and Groundswell’s goal is to connect people.

