Florida woman says iPhone exploded into flames while charging

(WSVN) - A Florida woman says her iPhone exploded while plugged into a charger as she slept.

Amanda Bentz told WFTS in Tampa that she immediately woke up when her iPhone 6s burst into flames on her nightstand.

“I was probably a foot and a half away from my phone,” Bentz said. “There was no warning sign, no spark. There was no smoke. I’m a really light sleeper luckily. And all of a sudden it burst into flames. Out of nowhere.”

Bentz’s husband Kyle woke up to her screaming, and put out the fire with one of his work shirts.

“We were seconds away from it being a really big deal,” she said. “That’s what’s really nerve-wracking.

Bentz’s curtains and pillow were singed by the flames.

There have been some reports of iPhones catching fire when their lithium-ion batteries overheat.

Bentz said she was using an Apple charger when the phone exploded.

Apple is investigating the incident, and says they will have to inspect the damaged phone before replacing it.

