Florida may restore college aid lost during Great Recession

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — College students in Florida will get extra help under an ambitious proposal passed by the Florida Legislature.

The Florida House voted 85-27 Monday for an overhaul of the state’s higher education system that is a top priority for Senate President Joe Negron. The Senate approved the bill 35-3.

The legislation that heads to the desk of Gov. Rick Scott boosts financial aid and calls for new programs to help universities attract and keep faculty members.

The bill (SB 374) would require the state to cover 100 percent of tuition costs for top performing high school students who attend a state university or college.

Florida used to pay 100 percent of tuition for those eligible for the top Bright Futures scholarship, but it was scaled back during the Great Recession.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.