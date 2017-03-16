Florida man finds gator in garage

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man says he won’t be leaving his garage door open anymore, after he found an alligator had crept inside, earlier this week.

Hank Stout said he thought the alligator was a prank when he found it in his garage at his Merritt Island home, Wednesday.

Then it started hissing.

“I thought, ‘Well, who put a fake alligator in my garage?'” Stout told WOFL FOX 35. “And then I realized, when it hissed at me, it wasn’t fake. It was a 6-foot-long alligator.”

Stout went back into his house to call 911, and wildlife trappers removed the alligator.

“I didn’t want to mess with him too much,” he said.

Stout says the alligator might have entered the garage when he took his son to a Boy Scouts meeting, Tuesday night. Stout left his garage open when they went out.

“He had to be in the garage last night,” Stout said. “When he got in there? I don’t know.”

