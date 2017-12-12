Florida among the ‘pest-iest’ states in the country, study says

(WSVN) - If you call Florida home, odds are you’re talking (or complaining) about bugs. According to a new study by Terminix, the Sunshine State ranks as the eleventh most ‘pest-iest’ state in America.

Terminix analyzed social media chatter about common pests in all 50 states. Americans searched for information about bed bugs more than 7.3 million times throughout 2017, followed by runners-up scorpions, spiders and silverfish.

The company says the Entomologists’ Almanac determined the states’ rankings by analyzing millions of posts about bugs, noting that even states in colder climates made their voices heard about creepy-crawly critters.

The top 17 pest-iest states are:

District of Columbia Texas New York Virginia California Nevada Arizona Oregon Georgia Massachusetts Florida Nebraska Hawaii Washington Alaska Louisiana Oklahoma

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.