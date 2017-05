CUTLER BAY (WSVN) — The Miami-Dade Police Department has temporarily shut down its station in Cutler Bay due to flooding, Monday.

The front lobby was taped off, and a temporary mobile office was set up in front of the building.

(1 of 2) #MDPD's South District Station is temporarily closed due to flooding. A mobile office has been established in front of the station. pic.twitter.com/oaxUsTHXwv — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 29, 2017

(2 of 2) All police services will continue without interruption. All phone lines remain operable. #MDPD will continue to update. pic.twitter.com/sONjfRyVWZ — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 29, 2017

Officials said police services are continuing as normal.