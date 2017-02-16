Flo Rida kicks off charity campaign at Holtz Children’s Hospital

Musician Flo Rida visited Holtz Children’s Hospital to kick off his month-long Text-To-Give campaign.

Patients and their families got to sing and dance with Flo Rida as part of the kick off to his Let Your Heart Flo campaign. The campaign benefits the Jackson Health System.

He said the experience was just as rewarding for him as it was to the kids. “Just to come in and see the smiles of not just the kids, but the adults who just embrace someone such as myself — I try to keep a positive image because I know how important it is, so to be here today is definitely heartfelt. I’m getting goosebumps,” Flo Rida said.

“It’s fun that you’re in front of him for the first time,” said one young girl.

“Today was the best day I had, like in years,” said another girl.

Flo Rida also recorded a lip sync video for his hit “My House” with the children.

He will use it as the main promotional piece for the campaign.

