Flight returns to FLL due to sick flight attendants

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight has returned back to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after it was forced to turn around because of sick flight attendants.

According to airport officials, Jetblue flight 385 was en route to Barbados from FLL, Thursday.

The flight returned at FLL through Gate F1, and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was there to greet the plane.

According to BSFR, passengers are being evaluated at the gate, and one has refused transport.

