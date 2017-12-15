FIU to suspend Greek life activities for at least 1 month

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University has announced it will suspend on-campus Greek life activities for at least one month beginning in January of 2018.

According to Friday’s statement by FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg, the decision was made after considering student safety. “After serious consideration, and keeping the safety of our students top of mind, I have decided to pause all Greek activities on our campuses for at least one month starting January 1, 2018,” he said.

The recent decision is in line with Florida State University’s suspension of Greek life until further notice. “This decision is a consequence of growing concerns about the state of fraternity and sorority life at FIU as well as around the nation, and is consistent with decisions made at other universities,” said Rosenberg.

The suspension of activities is expected to last until at least Feb. 1.

“I hope all members of the Greek community at FIU will join me in ensuring that we take this opportunity to establish and observe norms that are consistent with safe and respectful behavior that uplifts the community and provides a supportive culture of growth and tolerance,” said Rosenberg.

